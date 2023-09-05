Analysts Set Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target at $8.96

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.96.
Several research firms recently commented on WOOF. Bank of America dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th.
NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $15.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.77.
Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
