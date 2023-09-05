Analysts Set StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Price Target at $33.60

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.60.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STEP shares. Barclays increased their price target on StepStone Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on StepStone Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Institutional Trading of StepStone Group

StepStone Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in StepStone Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STEP opened at $30.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.81 and a beta of 1.40. StepStone Group has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $32.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.30.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $178.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

StepStone Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Stories

