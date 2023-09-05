Analysts Set Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Price Target at C$5.73

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.73.

Several brokerages have commented on TVE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, July 14th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TVE

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

TSE TVE opened at C$3.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.47, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.68. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.99 and a 1 year high of C$5.60.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$321.18 million for the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 16.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.2748037 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tamarack Valley Energy

In other news, Director John Rooney purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.47 per share, with a total value of C$173,500.00. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.