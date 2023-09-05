Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $7.76 Per Share

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Applied Materials in a report released on Thursday, August 31st. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now forecasts that the manufacturing equipment provider will earn $7.76 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.09. The consensus estimate for Applied Materials’ current full-year earnings is $7.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.27 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMAT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.08.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $153.99 on Monday. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $154.54. The company has a market capitalization of $129.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,599,790. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.89%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.