Argan (AGX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) is set to issue its 07/31/2023 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Argan had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $103.68 million during the quarter.

Argan Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Argan stock opened at $42.65 on Tuesday. Argan has a twelve month low of $31.26 and a twelve month high of $45.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.59.

Argan Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argan

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. Argan’s payout ratio is presently 49.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 214,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 118,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Argan by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,265,000 after acquiring an additional 82,024 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Argan by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,976,000 after acquiring an additional 69,059 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Argan by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 151,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 64,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Argan by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 160,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 49,350 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argan in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

