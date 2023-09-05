Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on BAYRY. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.82. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

