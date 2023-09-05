BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives $115.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.00.

BMRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

BMRN opened at $93.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.91 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.88. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $80.53 and a 52-week high of $117.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $595.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.46 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 4.03%. As a group, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,771,289.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,771,289.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,180 in the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $37,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

