Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

BFAM has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a sell rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $99.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.13.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE BFAM opened at $96.67 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $54.19 and a 1-year high of $98.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.09, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $603.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,597.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $1,434,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,718,846.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,597.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,630,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 39.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 213.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 66,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 259,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,373,000 after acquiring an additional 21,230 shares during the period.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

