Brokerages Set Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target at $86.75

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRUS. Barclays initiated coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $88.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

KRUS opened at $86.66 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $37.97 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.22. The company has a market capitalization of $962.79 million, a P/E ratio of 2,167.04 and a beta of 1.94.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $49.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.20 million. Kura Sushi USA had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 58.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 5.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as Kura Experience'. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

