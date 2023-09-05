Brokerages Set New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target at $82.00

Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on New Relic from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Relic in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on New Relic from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Insider Activity at New Relic

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Relic

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $983,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,100,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,316,787.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $983,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,100,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,316,787.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $110,376.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,518 shares of company stock worth $3,234,695 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth about $458,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 25,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 17,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Price Performance

Shares of NEWR opened at $85.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.84 and a beta of 0.86. New Relic has a one year low of $50.24 and a one year high of $86.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.14.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.22. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $242.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Featured Stories

