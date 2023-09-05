Brokerages Set Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Target Price at $81.00

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.00.

Several research analysts have commented on PLNT shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Macquarie dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Planet Fitness Stock Up 1.4 %

PLNT opened at $61.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.30. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $85.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $286.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.99 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 86.09% and a net margin of 12.03%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Planet Fitness

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth $589,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,112,000 after acquiring an additional 28,501 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 243,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

