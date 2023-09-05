Brokerages Set Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Price Target at $101.86

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.86.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIGI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

In other news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 2,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $297,421.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,460 shares in the company, valued at $14,137,512.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Selective Insurance Group news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 2,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $297,421.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,137,512.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total transaction of $99,822.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,364.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,976 shares of company stock worth $703,804 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 576.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $99.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.35 and a 200-day moving average of $98.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $78.62 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

