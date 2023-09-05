Brokerages Set Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Target Price at $29.00

Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. Trinity Industries has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Trinity Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the first quarter worth $638,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 38.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 25,728 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

