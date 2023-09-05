Brokerages Set Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Target Price at $6.58

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.58.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Viant Technology from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DSP

Viant Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ DSP opened at $6.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $419.50 million, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68. Viant Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.21.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $33.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viant Technology will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viant Technology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSP. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 275.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viant Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.