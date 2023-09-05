Brokers Issue Forecasts for PVH Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PVH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.12. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for PVH’s current full-year earnings is $10.36 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for PVH’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

PVH has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on PVH from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on PVH from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.83.

PVH Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PVH opened at $83.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.09. PVH has a one year low of $43.49 and a one year high of $94.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.09.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 943.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,353,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,003,000 after buying an additional 1,223,733 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 29.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,343,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $476,431,000 after buying an additional 1,213,058 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,561,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in PVH by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 791,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,864,000 after purchasing an additional 558,390 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PVH by 26.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,407,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,601,000 after purchasing an additional 506,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

