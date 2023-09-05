BRP (DOOO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its 07/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter.

BRP Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $78.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. BRP has a 52 week low of $58.71 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 2.29.

Get BRP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOOO. DA Davidson upgraded BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BRP from C$138.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. TD Securities cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on BRP from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on BRP from C$139.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in BRP by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of BRP by 224.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of BRP by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of BRP by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 26.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BRP

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.