BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.
BSQR stock opened at $1.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.31. BSQUARE has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19.
BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $6.53 million for the quarter.
BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.
