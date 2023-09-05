BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Trading Down 0.8 %

BSQR stock opened at $1.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.31. BSQUARE has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $6.53 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of BSQUARE

About BSQUARE

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BSQUARE during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BSQUARE during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BSQUARE by 34.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 35,953 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in BSQUARE by 514.7% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 126,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 106,062 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in BSQUARE by 16.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.

