C3.ai (AI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) is scheduled to release its 07/31/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 6th. Analysts expect C3.ai to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

C3.ai Price Performance

AI opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.88. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $504,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,664 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,297,361.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 457,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $15,082,001.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 650,777 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,609.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 485,805 shares of company stock valued at $16,242,668. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in C3.ai by 10.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,046,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in C3.ai by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in C3.ai by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 21,180 shares during the period. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson cut shares of C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C3.ai currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

