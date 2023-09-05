Calavo Growers (CVGW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) will be issuing its 07/31/2023 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $244.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.13 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Calavo Growers to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CVGW stock opened at $33.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.34 million, a PE ratio of -63.63 and a beta of 0.72. Calavo Growers has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $39.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In other Calavo Growers news, Director Steve Hollister purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $61,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,714.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steve Hollister bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $61,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,714.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole bought 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $1,122,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,296,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Calavo Growers by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 3.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 5.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 102.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grown and Prepared. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

