Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Caleres in a report released on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Caleres’ current full-year earnings is $4.15 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Caleres’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut Caleres from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Caleres Price Performance

Caleres stock opened at $29.82 on Monday. Caleres has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $29.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.84.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Caleres had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Caleres

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 65.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caleres

In other Caleres news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caleres news, CAO Todd E. Hasty sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,336 shares of company stock valued at $533,385. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.78%.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

See Also

