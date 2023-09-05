Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance

CALA opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11. The company has a market cap of $243,500.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.28. Calithera Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $3.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 496,100 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $404,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

