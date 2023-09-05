Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from $8.25 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Trading Down 2.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

Shares of Can-Fite BioPharma stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.86. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $9.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 9.32% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

