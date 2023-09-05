Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Receives C$57.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$57.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

TSE:CAR.UN opened at C$49.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49, a PEG ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$50.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$49.02. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$39.08 and a 12 month high of C$52.98.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

