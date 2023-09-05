Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.75 Per Share (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report issued on Thursday, August 31st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will earn $6.75 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.00. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $7.09 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$63.06.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$54.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$53.01 and a 12-month high of C$65.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$57.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 67.05%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

