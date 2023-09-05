Cantaloupe (CTLP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its 06/30/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 6th. Analysts expect Cantaloupe to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cantaloupe Price Performance

CTLP stock opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. Cantaloupe has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.69. The firm has a market cap of $563.48 million, a P/E ratio of -97.13 and a beta of 1.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTLP. B. Riley began coverage on Cantaloupe in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Cantaloupe from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLP. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Cantaloupe by 243.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,235,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 876,082 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cantaloupe by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 907,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after acquiring an additional 233,363 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cantaloupe by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 230,335 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Cantaloupe by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 979,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 209,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cantaloupe by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,210,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,739,000 after acquiring an additional 126,387 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

