Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Receives C$50.36 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.36.

Several equities analysts have commented on CPX shares. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

CPX stock opened at C$41.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.37. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$39.16 and a 12 month high of C$51.83. The firm has a market cap of C$4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.68.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C($0.27). Capital Power had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of C$823.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 4.491731 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.13%.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

