Catalent, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Catalent in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 30th. William Blair analyst M. Smock anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Catalent’s current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Catalent’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Catalent had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Catalent from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Catalent from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $50.20 on Monday. Catalent has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $97.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of -38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Catalent by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 18.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 125.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,904,000 after acquiring an additional 17,813 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $36,479.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,678.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Catalent news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $36,479.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,678.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $69,988.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,057,940.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,442 shares of company stock valued at $247,577. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

