ChargePoint (CHPT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) will announce its 07/31/2023 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ChargePoint Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $19.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHPT shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $13.00 to $10.80 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Insider Transactions at ChargePoint

In other news, Director Michael Linse sold 412,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $3,737,041.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 4,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $38,150.53. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 352,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,020.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 412,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $3,737,041.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 816,111 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,477 in the last three months. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in ChargePoint by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter worth $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth about $39,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 30.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in ChargePoint during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Stories

