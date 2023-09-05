Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Chase Stock Down 0.0 %
NYSEAMERICAN:CCF opened at $126.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Chase has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $135.27.
Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 6th. The construction company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $106.65 million during the quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Chase
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCF. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chase by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 304,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chase Company Profile
Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.
