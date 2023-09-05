CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

CIR opened at $55.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.39. CIRCOR International has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $56.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 2.37.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $208.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.10 million. CIRCOR International had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 35.32%. Analysts expect that CIRCOR International will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in CIRCOR International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in CIRCOR International in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in CIRCOR International in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in CIRCOR International by 52.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CIRCOR International in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

