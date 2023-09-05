ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Forecasted to Earn FY2027 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report issued on Friday, September 1st. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ClearSign Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 61.36% and a negative net margin of 390.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Down 11.3 %

CLIR opened at $1.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10. ClearSign Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter worth $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 24.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 63,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

