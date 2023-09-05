Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $31.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.90.

Confluent Stock Performance

CFLT opened at $33.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 0.99. Confluent has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $189.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.18 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 69.87% and a negative return on equity of 54.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $1,808,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 479,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,853.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $107,411.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,648.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $1,808,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,853.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 327,341 shares of company stock valued at $11,100,477. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Confluent by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Confluent by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Confluent by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Confluent by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Confluent by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

