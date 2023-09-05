Couchbase (BASE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its 07/31/2023 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 44.54% and a negative net margin of 43.82%. The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Couchbase to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BASE opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.80. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.36.

In related news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 19,722 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $311,015.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 690,095 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,882,798.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 11,597 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $182,884.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,036,258.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $746,722. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 170.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,956,000 after purchasing an additional 571,620 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,515,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,494,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 302,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 276,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

BASE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Couchbase from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Couchbase from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Couchbase from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.78.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

