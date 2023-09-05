Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Receives $13.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CS. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

