DA Davidson Comments on Okta, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Okta in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 31st. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Okta’s current full-year earnings is ($2.81) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Okta’s FY2024 earnings at ($2.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.30) EPS.

OKTA has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Okta from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.24.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $86.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Okta has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $91.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.67 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 28.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.19) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $148,024.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $331,128.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,667,809.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $148,024.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,430 shares of company stock worth $1,015,308. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Okta

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Okta by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Okta by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Okta by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

