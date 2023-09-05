DA Davidson Weighs in on SentinelOne, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for SentinelOne in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 1st. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SentinelOne’s current full-year earnings is ($1.23) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on S. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

S stock opened at $17.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 0.30. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.09.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $149.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.98 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 74.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SentinelOne by 20.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SentinelOne by 547.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after purchasing an additional 404,220 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Narayanan Srivatsan sold 12,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $186,441.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 585,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,594,448.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $654,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 890,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,573,389.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Narayanan Srivatsan sold 12,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $186,441.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 585,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,594,448.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,956 shares of company stock worth $3,596,134 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Stories

