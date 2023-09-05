Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) is set to post its 07/31/2023 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 6th. Analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 6.64%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $39.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average of $38.85. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $30.36 and a 52 week high of $47.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Transactions at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $324,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,592.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
