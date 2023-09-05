Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) is set to post its 07/31/2023 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 6th. Analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 6.64%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $39.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average of $38.85. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $30.36 and a 52 week high of $47.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PLAY. StockNews.com began coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $56.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PLAY

Insider Transactions at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $324,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,592.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.