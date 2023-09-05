Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Receives $458.53 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $458.53.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $418.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $417.35 and a 200-day moving average of $399.96. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $328.62 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $120.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 14.78%.
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
