Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Receives $458.53 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $458.53.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 85,580 shares of company stock worth $34,799,115 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $418.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $417.35 and a 200-day moving average of $399.96. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $328.62 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $120.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 14.78%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

