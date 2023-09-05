Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Receives $166.37 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.37.

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,650 ($33.47) to GBX 2,920 ($36.88) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($48.62) to GBX 3,800 ($47.99) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diageo

Diageo Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth about $416,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 38,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Diageo by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO opened at $163.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. Diageo has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $191.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.57.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $2.5089 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

