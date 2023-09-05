Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of DHC opened at $2.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The company has a market cap of $630.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.54%.

In other Diversified Healthcare Trust news, Director Adam D. Portnoy bought 2,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $5,616,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,651,304 shares in the company, valued at $31,944,051.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Diversified Healthcare Trust news, Director Adam D. Portnoy bought 2,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $5,616,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,651,304 shares in the company, valued at $31,944,051.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam D. Portnoy bought 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $6,140,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,250,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,377,558.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,316,456 shares of company stock worth $22,462,773. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 31.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 353,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 85,292 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 9.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,342,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 116,854 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 121.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 18,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of June 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.1 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

