DocuSign (DOCU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) is set to announce its 07/31/2023 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. DocuSign has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $661.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. DocuSign’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect DocuSign to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $51.67 on Tuesday. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.62, a PEG ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.68.

In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $4,935,498.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $4,935,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in DocuSign by 128.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 1.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,186,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,368,000 after purchasing an additional 58,555 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 0.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,872,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,814,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,826,000 after purchasing an additional 89,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.86.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

