Dover Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.61 Per Share (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Dover in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 31st. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.63. The consensus estimate for Dover’s current full-year earnings is $8.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dover’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DOV. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.38.

Dover Trading Up 0.3 %

DOV opened at $148.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.36 and a 200-day moving average of $144.72. Dover has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

