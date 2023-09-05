Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Emeren Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 1st. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Emeren Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Emeren Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emeren Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Emeren Group from $9.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Emeren Group Trading Down 5.5 %

NYSE:SOL opened at $3.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $197.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 2.06. Emeren Group has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $6.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average is $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 1,977.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,168,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after buying an additional 2,063,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 26.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,620,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after buying an additional 765,933 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 377.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 452,902 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Emeren Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,361,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Emeren Group by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 963,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 178,651 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emeren Group

In other Emeren Group news, CFO Shah Capital Management acquired 75,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $271,641.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 16,135,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,248,692.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 486,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,158. Corporate insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

About Emeren Group

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

