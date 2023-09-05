Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Northcoast Research cut Essential Utilities from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.40.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $36.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average of $41.45. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $36.36 and a 12 month high of $50.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.07 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3071 per share. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $52,048.96. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $326,184.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Utilities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 15.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 80.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 12.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,662,000 after purchasing an additional 127,695 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth approximately $5,907,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after buying an additional 511,825 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Articles

