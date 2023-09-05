Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Essity AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Handelsbanken raised Essity AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Essity AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th.

Shares of Essity AB (publ) stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. Essity AB has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.26.

Essity AB (publ) engages in the development, production, and sale of hygiene and health products and services worldwide. The company operates in Health & Medical, Consumer Goods, and Professional Hygiene segments. The Health & Medical segment offers incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, wash gloves, and digital solutions with sensor technology under TENA, Leukoplast, JOBST, Actimove, Cutimed, Delta-Cast, Sorbact, AquaCast Liner, and Hydrofera brands, to family caregivers, professional caregivers, patients and consumers via pharmacies, medical device stores, hospitals, distributors, care institutions and e-commerce.

