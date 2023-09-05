FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

FSV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstService has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.80.

Get FirstService alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FirstService

FirstService Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $152.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.93 and a beta of 1.07. FirstService has a 12-month low of $112.44 and a 12-month high of $163.95.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 20.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstService

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstService during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in FirstService by 24.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of FirstService by 80.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

(Get Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.