FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOTE) Receives $7.44 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.44.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley began coverage on FiscalNote in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on FiscalNote in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.75 price target for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FiscalNote in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of FiscalNote in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Get FiscalNote alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FiscalNote

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FiscalNote

In other FiscalNote news, Director Conrad Yiu acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,511,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,535,955. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 50.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in FiscalNote during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in FiscalNote by 35.0% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 44,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FiscalNote during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FiscalNote by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 11,931 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FiscalNote during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

FiscalNote Stock Performance

Shares of NOTE stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55. The stock has a market cap of $288.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.29. FiscalNote has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $32.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.03 million. FiscalNote had a negative return on equity of 111.55% and a negative net margin of 180.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that FiscalNote will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FiscalNote Company Profile

(Get Free Report

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FiscalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FiscalNote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.