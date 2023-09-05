Five Below, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Five Below in a report issued on Thursday, August 31st. William Blair analyst P. Blee now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $5.48 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.76 EPS.
Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.02 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.
Shares of FIVE stock opened at $169.30 on Monday. Five Below has a 1-year low of $125.82 and a 1-year high of $220.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 76.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter valued at about $31,000.
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.
