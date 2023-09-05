FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Receives $277.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2023

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLTGet Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $277.00.

FLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FLT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $449,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,782,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,870,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 371,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,355,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 286,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,870,000 after buying an additional 19,089 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FLT opened at $272.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.18 and its 200 day moving average is $232.71. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $161.69 and a 12-month high of $275.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLTGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $948.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.21 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 41.53%. Research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Get Free Report

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT)

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.