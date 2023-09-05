FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Receives $277.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $277.00.

FLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $449,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,782,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,870,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 371,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,355,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 286,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,870,000 after buying an additional 19,089 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLT opened at $272.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.18 and its 200 day moving average is $232.71. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $161.69 and a 12-month high of $275.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $948.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.21 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 41.53%. Research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

