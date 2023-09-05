FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Receives $38.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on FORM shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on FormFactor from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on FormFactor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, CL King boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Shares of FORM opened at $35.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.57 and its 200 day moving average is $31.11. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $37.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -390.29 and a beta of 1.23.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). FormFactor had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $155.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.05 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in FormFactor by 77.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 9,836 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FormFactor by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 4.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 2.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in FormFactor by 11.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

